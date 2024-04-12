Sheary scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Senators.
He scored on a backhand from between the circles off a slick pass from Nikita Kucherov. The points were Sheary's first in his last seven games. In that span, he had just even shots and six PIM, which makes Sheary fine to watch, but impossible to count on for fantasy. He has 15 points, including four goals, in 54 games this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Conor Sheary: Snaps major goal drought in loss•
-
Lightning's Conor Sheary: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Conor Sheary: Game-time decision•
-
Lightning's Conor Sheary: Won't play Sunday•
-
Lightning's Conor Sheary: Needs further evaluation•
-
Lightning's Conor Sheary: Activated off LTIR•