Sheary scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Senators.

He scored on a backhand from between the circles off a slick pass from Nikita Kucherov. The points were Sheary's first in his last seven games. In that span, he had just even shots and six PIM, which makes Sheary fine to watch, but impossible to count on for fantasy. He has 15 points, including four goals, in 54 games this season.