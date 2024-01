Sheary (hand) will be a game-time call versus the Winnipeg on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

The Lightning are dealing with a bunch of injuries among their defensemen, so if Sheary is able to play, the team may be forced to roll with 13 forwards and five blueliners Tuesday. If he's not able to play, Tampa Bay may just have to play a player short against the Jets. Either way, confirmation on Sheary's status should surface once the Bolts take the ice for pregame warmups.