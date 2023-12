Sheary (upper body) was removed from the long-term injured reserve list Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Sheary has a goal and three points in 13 contests with Tampa Bay this season. Now that he's activated, Sheary might serve in a bottom-six capacity Thursday versus Edmonton. Mitchell Chaffee, who logged 6:56 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Vancouver, was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Thursday, so there's an opening for Sheary in the lineup.