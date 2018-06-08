Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Matches season total with seven playoff goals
Smith-Pelly potted his seventh goal of the postseason in Thursday's 4-3, championship-clinching win over Vegas.
Smith-Pelly's scoring was a major part of Washington's success, as his seven goals in 24 games during this run to the Stanley Cup matched his total from 75 regular-season games. His tally in this one tied the scored with 10:08 remaining, setting the stage for Lars Eller to break that tie less than three minutes later.
More News
-
Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Snipes beautiful goal-scorer's goal in win•
-
Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Ready for Stanley Cup Finals•
-
Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Spotted at practice Saturday•
-
Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Absence may have been precautionary•
-
Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Absent for start of third period•
-
Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Lights lamp Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...