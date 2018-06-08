Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Matches season total with seven playoff goals

Smith-Pelly potted his seventh goal of the postseason in Thursday's 4-3, championship-clinching win over Vegas.

Smith-Pelly's scoring was a major part of Washington's success, as his seven goals in 24 games during this run to the Stanley Cup matched his total from 75 regular-season games. His tally in this one tied the scored with 10:08 remaining, setting the stage for Lars Eller to break that tie less than three minutes later.