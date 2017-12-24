Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Returns to lineup Saturday

Smith-Pelly registered two shots and three hits in Saturday's 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Golden Knights.

Smith-Pelly had been a healthy scratch in Washington's two previous outings and could struggle to get consistent playing time now that the Caps have a healthy contingent of forwards. That said, the 25-year-old was one of the better players on the ice Saturday and has the trust of his coaches, so he shouldn't drop off the fantasy radar entirely.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories