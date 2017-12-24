Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Returns to lineup Saturday
Smith-Pelly registered two shots and three hits in Saturday's 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Golden Knights.
Smith-Pelly had been a healthy scratch in Washington's two previous outings and could struggle to get consistent playing time now that the Caps have a healthy contingent of forwards. That said, the 25-year-old was one of the better players on the ice Saturday and has the trust of his coaches, so he shouldn't drop off the fantasy radar entirely.
