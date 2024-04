Bear (personal) has been cleared by the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports Tuesday.

Bear logged 24 games for Washington this season in which he registered one goal and three assists while averaging a career-low 14:54 of ice time. With one year remaining on his contract, Bear should be back with Washington next season, though he may be hard-pressed to force his way into the lineup on a nightly basis.