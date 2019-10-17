Hathaway registered an assist and five hits during Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Hathaway has been a surprisingly effective offensive contributor in his first month as a Capital with a goal and four points in eight games. The 29-year-old winger has never broken the 20-point mark in his NHL career, but that could change if he continues to get solid looks in Washington's bottom six. Those in deeper formats should keep an eye on the Maine native as long as he's hot, but the burly winger will need to carve out a more meaningful offensive role to broaden his fantasy appeal.