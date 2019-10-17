Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Bags apple Wednesday
Hathaway registered an assist and five hits during Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.
Hathaway has been a surprisingly effective offensive contributor in his first month as a Capital with a goal and four points in eight games. The 29-year-old winger has never broken the 20-point mark in his NHL career, but that could change if he continues to get solid looks in Washington's bottom six. Those in deeper formats should keep an eye on the Maine native as long as he's hot, but the burly winger will need to carve out a more meaningful offensive role to broaden his fantasy appeal.
More News
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Bags apple Thursday•
-
Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Reaches terms with Washington•
-
Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Provides physicality•
-
Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Making impact from fourth line•
-
Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Tallies 11th goal•
-
Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Two straight two-point games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.