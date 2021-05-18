Hathaway scored the first two playoff goals of his NHL career in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Boston in Game 2. He also had five hits, three shots and two blocks.

He scored his first goal when Dmitry Orlov's point shot deflected off Hathaway's left leg and squared the game at 2-2 late in the first period. Hathaway put the Capitals on top 3-2 at 7:04 of the final frame, blasting a perfect 2-on-1 feed past Boston netminder Tuukka Rask. The goals were Hathaway's first in 15 career playoff games and marked his first two-goal performance since Dec. 2019. The 29-year-old tallied six times in 56 games during the regular season, adding 12 helpers.