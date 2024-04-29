Share Video

Link copied!

Lapierre was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Monday.

Lapierre scored just once in his last 19 outings while chipping in eight helpers and 20 shots on goal. The 22-year-old center played in 51 regular-season contests for the Capitals this year and should be a full-time NHL option heading into the 2024-25 campaign. With a full 82-game season, Lapierre is certainly capable of pushing for both the 20-goal and 40-point thresholds.

More News