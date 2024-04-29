Lapierre was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Monday.
Lapierre scored just once in his last 19 outings while chipping in eight helpers and 20 shots on goal. The 22-year-old center played in 51 regular-season contests for the Capitals this year and should be a full-time NHL option heading into the 2024-25 campaign. With a full 82-game season, Lapierre is certainly capable of pushing for both the 20-goal and 40-point thresholds.
