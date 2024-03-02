Lapierre collected two assists in Friday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

The 22-year-old rookie also chipped in two shots on net, two blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating while winning 11 of 19 faceoffs. Both of Lapierre's points came in the second period as he sparked a Caps rally from an early 2-0 deficit, and since getting recalled from AHL Hershey in late February he's delivered three goals and five points in three games. He isn't yet seeing any shifts on the power-play time, but it may only be a matter of time before his role increases.