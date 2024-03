Lapierre scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

Lapierre opened the scoring 7:01 into the first period, deflecting a John Carlson shot past Petr Mrazek to give Washington an early lead. The 22-year-old Lapierre now has goals in consecutive games and seven points (five goals, two assists) in his last six contests as he's earned a spot on the Caps' top line alongside Alex Ovechkin. Overall, Lapierre's up to seven goals and 14 points through 31 games this season.