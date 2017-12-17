Capitals' Madison Bowey: Shipped to minors
Bowey was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Sunday, per the AHL transactions report.
The rookie blueliner has featured in 28 games for the Caps this season, logging seven points -- all assists -- while skating just under 14 minutes per contest. It's unclear why Bowey was sent down, though he should return to the NHL level at some point this season. Taylor Chorney is now expected to serve as Washington's sixth defenseman.
