Fehervary (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Fehervary won't be available for at least the next three games, starting with Monday's contest against Edmonton. He was injured in Saturday's matchup versus Calgary. Fehervary has recorded two goals, two assists, 36 shots on net, 39 blocks and 83 hits in 26 games this season.
