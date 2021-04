Raffl (undisclosed) will not be available for Thursday's match against the Sabres, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Raffl will need to wait until at least April 17 to make his debut with the Capitals after being shipped to Washington prior to Monday's trade deadline. The 32-year-old forward notched three goals and eight points in 34 games with the Flyers prior to being traded and is expected to serve a depth role with Washington once he's fit to return to action.