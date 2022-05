Raffl scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added four hits and served two PIM in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Flames in Game 2.

The Stars held a 1-0 lead for much of the contest until Raffl was able to deposit an empty-netter with 1:09 left in the game. The 33-year-old had seven goals and nine assists in 76 regular-season contests, and his bottom-six role isn't expected to lead to much offense in the postseason. He'll continue to serve as more of a checking-line presence and a penalty killer.