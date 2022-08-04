Raffl inked a two-year contract with Swiss club Lausanne HC on Thursday.

Raffl saw action in 76 games for the Stars last season in which he notched seven goals, nine assists and 141 hits while averaging 14:32 of ice time. While not exactly an offensive dynamo, it is a little surprising to see the 33-year-old winger sign in Europe rather than trying to find a new NHL club. Given his age, this could mark the end of Raffl's NHL career which would see him eventually retire having played in 590 games for Philadelphia, Washington and Dallas.