Kempny (upper body) is expected to be in the lineup Sunday for Game 2 against the Blue Jackets, Brian McNally of NHL.com reports.

Kempny left in the first period of Game 1 after being boarded by Blue Jackets winger Josh Anderson and did not return. The 27-year-old defenseman was in his normal spot during Saturday's practice so all signs point to a Sunday return.

