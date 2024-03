Milano (upper body) won't return to Sunday's game against the Jets.

It'd be a tough blow for the Caps if Milano is forced to miss additional time -- the 27-year-old winger recorded a hat trick in his last outing, giving him nine goals and 12 points in his last 15 contests. Overall, Milano is up to 20 points (13 goals, seven assists) this season. Michael Sgarbossa would likely be the next man up if Milano can't return Tuesday against the Red Wings.