Oshie scoreda power-play goal on four shots and had two PIM in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Islanders.

Oshie was cruising across the top of the crease when an Alex Ovechkin one-timer ricocheted off his leg and past New York netminder Semyon Varlamov, drawing the Capitals to within 5-3 in the second period. It was Oshie's third consecutive game with a goal and upped his season total to 10. The 34-year-old winger would likely be headed toward a sixth 20-goal campaign were it not for the shortened schedule.