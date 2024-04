Oshie recorded an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Making his return from an upper-body injury that cost him four games, Oshie scooped up a Detroit turnover in the neutral zone and fed Alex Ovechkin for what proved to be the game-winning goal late in the second period. The 37-year-old Oshie has once again had trouble staying on the ice in 2023-24, playing only 48 games -- the fourth straight season he'll end up playing less than 60 -- and managing just 11 goals and 23 points.