Oshie (upper body) will be out in Washington's back-to-back games Thursday and Friday, per Tarik El-Bashir.

Oshie has only played in 47 games this season, recording 11 goals and 11 assists to go along with 83 shots on goal. The 37-year-old will look to return Sunday when the Capitals host the Senators. He will look to spark this Capitals team to a potential playoff berth as the team is currently tied for the second wild card spot in the east.