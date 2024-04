Oshie (upper body) is expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Oshie missed the last four games with the injury, which appears to be a nagging issue. He has also endured absences of seven and two games since late February while playing nine times in between. The 37-year-old winger will take a top-six role once again and should also feature on the power play.