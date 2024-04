Oshie tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Philadelphia.

Oshie set up Alex Ovechkin's opening goal in the first period before depositing the eventual game-winner into an empty net in the third, clinching a 2-1 Capitals win and the final spot in the playoffs. The 37-year-old Oshie had gone 10 contests without a goal, logging four assists in that span. He'll wrap up the regular season with 12 goals and 25 points in 52 games.