Oshie (lower body) will play in Saturday's Game 1 against the Bruins, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Oshie missed a week with this injury but will return to the lineup for the postseason opener. He's expected to shift to center at even strength with Washington thin down the middle due to Evgeny Kuznetsov's (COVID-19 protocols) absence, and Oshie should also slot in on the top power-play unit, where he scored 13 of his 22 goals in the regular season.