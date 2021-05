Oshie scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two hits Monday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins in Game 2.

Oshie got the Capitals on the board 6:31 into the game, tying things at 1-1 with a deflection of Alex Ovechkin's shot from the left circle. The 34-year-old Oshie has picked up a goal and two assists through the first two games of the series, and his five shots are a good sign after he was held without one in Game 1.