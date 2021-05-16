Oshie (lower body) notched two assists and four hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins in Game 1.

Oshie set up Tom Wilson's first-period tally to open the scoring. The 34-year-old Oshie briefly went to the locker room later in the first, but he was able to return without issue. He then set up the game-winning tally in overtime when his shot was deflected in by Nic Dowd. Oshie served as the third-line center with Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) still out. In 53 appearances this year, Oshie racked up 43 points, 106 shots on net and 70 hits during the regular season, mainly in a top-six role.