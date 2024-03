Oshie (upper body) took line rushes during warm-ups and is set to play Saturday against the Canucks, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Oshie had been questionable during the day, but he will draw into his 1,000th NHL game when the Capitals face off against Vancouver. The 37-year-old winger has three goals and seven points over his last nine games and should get his usual work on the top power-play unit with the likes of Alex Ovechkin.