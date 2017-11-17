Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Tallies helper, hits Thursday
Oshie recorded an assist and six hits during Thursday's 6-2 loss at the hands of the Avalanche.
The 31-year-old winger has been in an ornery mood of late with 19 hits in his last six games -- as well as five points. A fixture on the top power-play unit and in the top-six, he remains a must-play every night.
More News
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Scores twice in loss•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Contributes helper Monday•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Collects assist for slumping squad•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Pots goal Friday•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Two goals in victory•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Scores two power-play tallies, adds helper•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...