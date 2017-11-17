Oshie recorded an assist and six hits during Thursday's 6-2 loss at the hands of the Avalanche.

The 31-year-old winger has been in an ornery mood of late with 19 hits in his last six games -- as well as five points. A fixture on the top power-play unit and in the top-six, he remains a must-play every night.

