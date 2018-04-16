Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Tallies two points

Oshie scored a power-play goal and added a helper against the Blue Jackets in a 5-4 overtime loss in Sunday's Game 2.

Oshie had a six-game point streak snapped in Game 1, but he got back on track in this contest. He now has 13 points in his last 13 games, but if the Capitals don't start winning he won't get a chance to much more to that total.