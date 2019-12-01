Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Two points against Wings
Oshie scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.
The veteran winger opened the scoring for the Caps early in the second period, then set up Alex Ovechkin for the first of his two empty-netters. Oshie now has five points (one goal, four helpers) in the last two games, and 11 goals and 20 points through 28 contests on the year.
