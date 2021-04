Oshie collected a primary assist to the benefit of newcomer Anthony Mantha in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Flyers.

Washington's retooled second line featuring Mantha, Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom could pose serious problems for its challengers. Oshie, for one, is up to 14 goals and 20 helpers through 42 games, which qualifies as his best offensive pace in four years. The American skater will look to stretch his point streak to five games when he laces up against the Sabres on Thursday.