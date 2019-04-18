Capitals' Travis Boyd: Expected in lineup Thursday
Boyd is expected to be in the lineup Thursday against the Hurricanes, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.
Boyd has been a healthy scratch thus far in Round One, but will draw in for Chandler Stephenson on the fourth line with Carl Hagelin and Nic Dowd. The 25-year-old forward has only one other playoff appearance in his career, so there isn't much fantasy upside at this point.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...