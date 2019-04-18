Boyd is expected to be in the lineup Thursday against the Hurricanes, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.

Boyd has been a healthy scratch thus far in Round One, but will draw in for Chandler Stephenson on the fourth line with Carl Hagelin and Nic Dowd. The 25-year-old forward has only one other playoff appearance in his career, so there isn't much fantasy upside at this point.

