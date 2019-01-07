Boyd tallied a goal and won three of eight faceoffs taken during Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Red Wings.

Boyd buried a beautiful feed from Alex Ovechkin in the third period to give him his fourth goal and 11th point in 22 games. The 25-year-old struggles to secure regular ice time on a deep Washington roster, but he's tallied four goals and six points in his last 11 games which may force the coaching staff to give him a larger role. The 177th overall pick from the 2011 NHL Entry Draft has plenty of hustle and skill but needs more consistent ice time to have much fantasy value even in deeper leagues.