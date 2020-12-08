Terry secured a contract with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL) on Tuesday.

Terry spent the last two seasons playing for AHL Grand Rapids in which he garnered 50 goals and 62 helpers in 126 appearances. The 31-year-old winger's last appearance in an NHL game back in 2016-17 when with Montreal. The move away from North America will likely close the door on Terry's NHL career, which would see him eventually retire having scored 22 goals and 16 assists in 152 games.