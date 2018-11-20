Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Game-time call
Goligoski (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with Vegas, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Goligoski has missed the Coyotes' last five games due to a lower-body issue, but the fact that he might be an option for Wednesday's contest suggests he's nearing a return to 100 percent. Another update on the veteran blueliner's status should surface once Arizona hits the ice for pregame warmups against the Golden Knights.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...