Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Game-time call

Goligoski (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with Vegas, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Goligoski has missed the Coyotes' last five games due to a lower-body issue, but the fact that he might be an option for Wednesday's contest suggests he's nearing a return to 100 percent. Another update on the veteran blueliner's status should surface once Arizona hits the ice for pregame warmups against the Golden Knights.