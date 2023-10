Goligoski (lower body) was placed on the long-term injured reserve list Wednesday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Goligoski last played Oct. 14, so the move can be retroactive to that date, which means he's eligible to be activated for a game versus the Rangers on Nov. 9 at the earliest. Goligoski has no points, a minus-3 rating, two hits and five blocks in two contests with the Wild in 2023-24.