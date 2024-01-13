Goligoski posted an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Goligoski has two helpers over his last four games. The 38-year-old hasn't always had steady playing time this season, but he's gotten some recently with Jonas Brodin (upper body) and Jared Spurgeon (lower body) sidelined. Goligoski is at seven assists, 19 shots on net, 17 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 23 appearances, which is already stronger production than the six points he managed in 46 outings a year ago.