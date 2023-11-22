Watch Now:

According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, Goligoski (lower body) "is a full go at this point" and close to being activated off long-term injured reserve.

The Wild will likely have to make a roster move or two in order to fit Goligoski's $2 million cap hit once the veteran defenseman is cleared to rejoin the lineup. Goligoski appeared in the first two games of the campaign before suffering a lower-body injury, going scoreless while posting a minus-3 rating over that span. He only collected six points through 46 contests last campaign, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect much from Goligoski in terms of offensive production upon his return.

