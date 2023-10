Goligoski (lower body) won't be available to play Tuesday against Montreal, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Per Russo, the absences of Goligoski, who was injured during Monday's practice, Jared Sprugeon (upper body) and Matthew Boldy (upper body) will result in the Wild playing with just 11 forwards and six defensemen in Tuesday's contest. Goligoski has been credited with one shot on goal, five blocked shots and two hits in two games this season.