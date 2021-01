Goligoski had an assist and three hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Goligoski's helper came at a great time, leading to Phil Kessel's game-tying tally with 3.2 seconds left in regulation. An ever-steady veteran, Goligoski hasn't finished with fewer than 27 points since 2008-09. The 35-year-old had 134 blocked shots, 91 hits and 32 points in 70 outings last year, although he was held off the scoresheet in all nine of the Coyotes' postseason games in August.