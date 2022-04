Ladd (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Thursday's clash with Vancouver, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ladd may have suffered a minor injury Tuesday against the Devils as he logged just 11:14 of ice time. If he's unable to go, it's unclear who would take his spot in the lineup as the Coyotes are dealing with a litany of injured forwards. The 36-year-old has just nine points in 46 games this season.