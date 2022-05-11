Ladd (lower body) posted 12 points, 68 hits, 57 shots on goal and 47 PIM in 51 contests this season.

Ladd was considered essentially out of the NHL prior to the campaign, but he earned his place with the Coyotes as a veteran presence. While the offensive numbers weren't all that great, he was able to play in his 1,000th game in April before missing the final four contests. He's under contract for one more year on the deal he signed with the Islanders in 2016, so the 36-year-old will probably continue in a bottom-six role in 2022-23 if he continues his playing career.