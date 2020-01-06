Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Suffers hand injury
Stepan exited Monday's practice early after sustaining a hand injury, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports. Head coach Rick Tocchet called it a "freak accident."
At this time, Stepan's status for Tuesday's game versus the Panthers can be considered questionable, and hopefully, there will be another update following Tuesday's morning skate. Stepan has worked on the third line lately but was starting to heat up with four points over the last three games. If he's unable to go, Michael Grabner will likely enter the lineup if Barrett Hayton isn't back from World Juniors yet.
