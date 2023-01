Stepan scored a pair of goals in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Devils.

Stepan opened the scoring in the first period, snapping a five-game scoring drought after burying a feed from Stefan Noesen on an odd-man rush. Stepan would add a second tally in the third, knocking home a rebound to give Carolina a 3-2 lead. The 32-year-old center now has four goals and two assists through 34 games this season while averaging just 9:10 of ice time in a fourth-line role.