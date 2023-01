Stepan skated just 8:06 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders, registering just a single shot on goal with zero points.

The 32-year-old Stepan has been anchored on the Canes' fourth line all season, averaging just 9:06 in ice time. It's also worth noting that he's served as a healthy scratch in three of the last six games. With just six points in 40 games this season, his fantasy value is hovering as close to zero as it can get.