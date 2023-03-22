Stepan recorded an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.
Stepan may have brought his five-game pointless streak to a close with Tuesday's tally but still hasn't scored a goal in 17 consecutive contests. The 32-year-old center has just 11 points in 62 games this season and will likely be hard-pressed to reach the 20-point threshold, likely marking the third straight season in which he fails to hit that mark.
