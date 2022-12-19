Stepan scored a goal and registered an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win against Pittsburgh.
Stepan's marker came at 3:25 of the second period, and put the Hurricanes up 1-0. The 32-year-old has two goals and four points in 28 contests this season. Stepan entered the game averaging just 9:01 of ice time, and he logged 7:22 on Sunday. Unless his role increases significantly, he shouldn't be counted on to make regular offensive contributions.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Derek Stepan: Ends 25-game point drought•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Stepan: Zero fantasy appeal•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Stepan: Ice time dwindling•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Stepan: Available Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Stepan: Exits after blocking shot•
-
Hurricanes' Derek Stepan: Pointless streak continues•