Stepan scored a goal and registered an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win against Pittsburgh.

Stepan's marker came at 3:25 of the second period, and put the Hurricanes up 1-0. The 32-year-old has two goals and four points in 28 contests this season. Stepan entered the game averaging just 9:01 of ice time, and he logged 7:22 on Sunday. Unless his role increases significantly, he shouldn't be counted on to make regular offensive contributions.