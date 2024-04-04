Guenther scored a power-play goal on four shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.

Guenther tied the game midway through the third period, but the Coyotes couldn't find a go-ahead tally. The 20-year-old winger has been steady but not explosive on offense with five goals and three assists over his last 11 outings. For the season, he's produced 13 goals, 25 points (11 on the power play), 97 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 38 appearances.