Guenther scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Guenther was on a torrid pace in April with six goals and five assists over the last eight games of the season. The winger ends 2023-24 with 18 goals and 35 points over 45 appearances while adding 121 shots on net. Guenther was papered to the AHL on March 8, making him eligible for Tucson's run in the Calder Cup playoffs should the Coyotes opt to send him down. Regardless of what happens, the 21-year-old has proven he should be a full-time NHL player in 2024-25.