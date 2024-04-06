Guenther notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 7-4 win over the Golden Knights.

Guenther helped out on Logan Cooley's empty-net goal in the third period. The helper was Guenther's eighth point over the last 10 contests, though he doesn't have a multi-point effort in that span. The 20-year-old winger has stepped up at the NHL level with 26 points (11 on the power play, two shorthanded) while adding 99 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 39 appearances.